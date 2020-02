Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -It's National Hot Pastrami Day and Tim Ezell served up some sweet sandwiches at Snarfs sandwich shop.

Stop by any four St. Louis locations and get a free bag of chips when you order the pastrami sandwich.

Kids 10 and under eat free at Snarf's Mon thru Thursday from 2pm-close with an adult purchase of a sandwich.

For a full list of locations click here: