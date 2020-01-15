79-year-old woman yanked from vehicle by carjackers in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two men who tried to carjack a 79-year-old woman Wednesday morning in the Central West End.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of Laclede Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim said she was parked in her 2014 Toyota Prius when two men approached the vehicle. One man opened her driver’s side door and pulled her from the car while the second man got in the passenger’s seat.

However, the suspects were unable to operate the Prius and both ran away on foot, Woodling said.

The victim suffered only minor injuries to her hand and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police described the first suspect as an African-American man with a thin build, a short afro-style haircut, and wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. The second suspect was described as an African-American man wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

Investigators provided surveillance images of the suspects to help with identification.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of either suspect is asked to contact St. Louis police or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.