Bon Jovi coming with Bryan Adams to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bon Jovi is coming to the Enterprise Center with Bryan Adams this summer. Their 2020 tour will stop in St. Louis on Thursday July, 23. Every fan who buys a ticket will get a CD copy of Bon Jovi’s new album that will be released later this year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00am at LiveNation.com. For additional tour ticketing information, visit http://www.bonjovi.com.
Bon Jovi 2020 Tour:
- Wednesday, June10 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- Thursday, June 11 Portland, OR Moda Center
- Saturday, June 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- Tuesday, June 16 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
- Thursday, June 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
- Saturday, June 20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena *
- Tuesday, June 23 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
- Thursday, June 25 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Friday, June 26 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- Friday, July 10 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *
- Tuesday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- Thursday, July 16 Boston, MA TD Garden
- Sunday, July 19 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- Tuesday, July 21 Chicago, IL United Center
- Thursday, July 23 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- Saturday, July 25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
- Monday, July 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, July 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
* without Bryan Adams.