Bon Jovi coming with Bryan Adams to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bon Jovi is coming to the Enterprise Center with Bryan Adams this summer. Their 2020 tour will stop in St. Louis on Thursday July, 23. Every fan who buys a ticket will get a CD copy of Bon Jovi’s new album that will be released later this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00am at LiveNation.com. For additional tour ticketing information, visit http://www.bonjovi.com.

Bon Jovi 2020 Tour: