× Money Saver: Converse shoe deals for the entire family

ST. LOUIS – It’s a seasonal sale on Chuck Taylor All Star shoes at Converse online.

While supplies last, get select shoes for $25 dollars, down from $55 bucks.

You will need a coupon code to get this discount.

Check out dozens of styles and colors for men, women, kids and toddlers

Shipping is free when you use your free converse account, which saves you eight dollars.

coupon code: jan25