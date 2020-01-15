Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef and pork sold at Bethalto store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Schnucks has issued a recall of fresh ground beef and pork sold at its Bethalto store located at 72 Airport Plaza. The recall affects products sold on Tuesday, January 14th.

Schnucks tells FOX 2/News 11 that pieces of a metal clip may potentially have been mixed in the ground meat.  The recall affects ground sirloin, ground chuck 90%, lean ground beef 80%, lean ground beef 70%, lean ground beef, and ground pork.

Customers are advised to not consume the fresh ground beef or sausage with the sell-by date of January 15, 2020.  The meat should be returned to the store for a full refund and/or exchange.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

