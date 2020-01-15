× School official dies after being found unresponsive in cell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities are investigating after a 32-year-old school administrator died days after he was found unresponsive in his holding cell at a Kansas City area police station.

Police say Terry “TJ” Farmer had been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and was taken to a hospital twice while in custody. The Kansas City Star reports that the director at the L Petite Academy in Liberty died at the hospital on Dec. 31.

Police say his death is being investigated as a possible suicide. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.