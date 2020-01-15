× South St. Louis County murder victim identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department announced that a man found dead on his porch had been the victim of a stabbing.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the murder occurred Tuesday before 12:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue.

Officers found Justin Leeman on the porch. He’d been stabbed in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.