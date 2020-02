Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Eagle lovers of all ages are invited to the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge on January 18 and 19 to watch eagles fishing, riding the ice floes, soaring overhead or roosting in nearby trees. The World Bird Sanctuary will be presenting an educational program featuring a live bald eagle, repeated every 20 minutes from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Tim Ezell was live at the historic Old Chain of Rocks Bridge where he got a view of eagles through spotting scopes staffed by trained volunteers.