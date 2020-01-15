Two men charged for robbery at adult shop on N. Broadway

Posted 11:33 am, January 15, 2020, by

Kaleb Shade and Larry Henry

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two men in connection with last week’s robbery at the Pure Pleasure Megacenter.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on January 10 in the 2600 block of N. Broadway, located in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Two men walked into the store and stole an undisclosed sum of money. A third person was with them to act as a lookout. The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Police identified and arrested two suspects: 17-year-old Kaleb Shade and 27-year-old Larry Henry.

Shade and Henry were each charged with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of armed criminal action. They were jailed without bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.