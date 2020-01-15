× Two men charged for robbery at adult shop on N. Broadway

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two men in connection with last week’s robbery at the Pure Pleasure Megacenter.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on January 10 in the 2600 block of N. Broadway, located in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Two men walked into the store and stole an undisclosed sum of money. A third person was with them to act as a lookout. The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Police identified and arrested two suspects: 17-year-old Kaleb Shade and 27-year-old Larry Henry.

Shade and Henry were each charged with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of armed criminal action. They were jailed without bond.