ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis police officers were injured in an early morning accident in north st. Louis.

A police SUV and a car collided near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Grove Street around 1:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the car ended up on the sidewalk nearly crashing into a building.

The officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It is unclear if the driver of the car was hurt.