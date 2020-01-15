Voracek scores in OT, Flyers beat Blues 4-3

Posted 10:26 pm, January 15, 2020, by

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Jakub Voracek scored in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3. Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl, and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last four games. Brian Elliott, playing for the first time since Jan. 7, stopped 30 shots and improved to 6-2 in his career against his former team. Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly, and Alexander Steen scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their NHL best nine-game home winning streak snapped.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.