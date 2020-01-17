× 23-year-old charged with hitting St. Louis officer with car

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old man Friday for allegedly striking a city police officer the night prior.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 9:50 p.m. Thursday near N. Grand Boulevard and Harper Street, located in the Fairground neighborhood.

Two officers attempted to stop a male subject for unidentified reasons. That individual got into his own vehicle and used it to strike one of the officers and the patrol car.

Police pursued the vehicle and the chase ended near Shreve and W. Florissant avenues, where two people were taken into custody.

The officer who was struck suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police recovered a gun, bottles of cough syrup, marijuana, baggies containing various pills, a digital scale, and an unspecified sum of cash.

Prosecutors charged one of the men, identified as Willie Berry, with one count of second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of resisting arrest by fleeing, one count of resisting or interfering with arrest, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of violating Missouri controlled substance laws, and two counts of armed criminal action.