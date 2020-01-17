× Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train struck by boulder

ST. LOUIS – Passengers on Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City were delayed several hours Friday after a boulder struck the train.

According to Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman, the boulder struck train 313 at 5:55 p.m.

No passengers were injured, Abrams said, and the train was held in the town of Morrison in Gasconade County.

As of 9:35 p.m., passengers were either returned to their original stations or given accommodations for future travel.