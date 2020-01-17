Country Megaticket 2020 bringing Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Posted 7:15 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 07:23AM, January 17, 2020

ST. LOUIS –  Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw,  Rascal Flatts, and Brad Paisley are among the 9 country megastars and dozens of supporting acts coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer!

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. at www.megaticket.com. 

 

2020 Country Megaticket artists coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:

Brooks & Dunn with special guest REBOOT – Friday, May 15th

Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack – Friday, May 29th

Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis – Saturday, June 6th

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy – Friday, July 17th

Rascal Flatts Farewell Tour – Thursday, July 23rd

Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver – Saturday, August 1st

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae – Saturday, August 15th

Chris Young with Scotty McCreery – Thursday, August 20th

Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress – Thursday, September 24th

