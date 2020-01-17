× Florissant man charged with arson; juvenile pulled from burning home

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A Florissant man is accused of setting his home on fire overnight.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the fire started before 3 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Curtis Court.

When officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They learned a juvenile was still in the home but could not get inside to the boy. Firefighters arrived and were successful in removing the boy from the home.

The juvenile was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Florissant police and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit determined the house fire was intentionally set, Michael said.

Bobby Copass was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. He remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail.

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, it was reported Copass had also been charged with first-degree assault. Florissant police reached out to confirm that was not the case.