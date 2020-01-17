Man fleeing police crashes vehicle into Roxana diner

ROXANA, Ill. – A man attempting to flee from Roxana police Friday crashed into a diner.

Police responded to a traffic complaint in South Roxana and pursued a vehicle for a short time before calling off their pursuit.

The driver misjudged a corner in the 700 block of S. Central Avenue and crashed into the Dee-Lux Diner.

The driver suffered minor facial injuries.

Fortunately, the diner had been closed at the time of this incident because another vehicle smashed into the business two weeks ago. In that incident, a customer thought they were hitting their brakes but instead stepped on the gas, launching them into the diner.