Missouri man sentenced for killing witness in a murder case

Posted 2:59 pm, January 17, 2020, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for killing a woman who was a witness in a murder case against him.

Michael Dumas was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Dumas killed 46-year-old Sarah Simms in Independence in November 2018. Simms was in a car with Dumas in September 2017 when he allegedly was in a gun battle with another car, leading to the death of 18-year-old Phillip Anderson.

Dumas is scheduled to go to trial in August for second-degree murder in Anderson’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.