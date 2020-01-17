Masked robber holds up entire Tower Grove South bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A terrifying night for customers and staff at a Tower Grove South bar as an armed man walked into the Grey Fox Pub and robbed the south St. Louis establishment.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened Thursday just before midnight. A witness said the suspect walked in with the gun already drawn. He told everyone to get on the floor and then demanded money.

There were 12 people in the bar and a bartender at the time.

The robber was carrying a crumpled plastic grocery bag and told the bartender to fill it up. He told everyone else to get on the ground. After the bartender gave him the money from the cash register, the suspect walked up and down the bar, pointing the gun at each individual demanding money but only one person gave him any. Police said he then ran away on foot.

The suspect was in the bar for less than two minutes. No one was injured.

Police were not able to talk to the person who gave up his cash to the robber. The suspect did not take money from any other bar patrons.

Police described the suspect as an African-American male, standing 5'8" to 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a green mask and a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. He had camo pants on and black and white shoes.

The owner of the bar, who did want to do an on-camera interview, said he turned surveillance video over to the police. He said the Grey Fox Pub reopened on Friday and it would be business as usual.

Anyone with information on the hold-up can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or visit STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.