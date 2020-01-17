Suspects arrested after missing Missouri teen found in Kansas

ST. JAMES, Mo. – A missing Missouri teen was found today in Wichita, Kansas. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says that she went missing last Saturday. Now suspects are in police custody after the 14-year-old was found. Police say the girl was picked up by Kyle Ellery in Missouri and brought back to Wichita for purposes of “inappropriate relations.”

The Wichita Police Department says that they have arrested Kyle Ellery, 19, of Wichita on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, sexual exploitation of a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct, and aggravated interference with parental custody. Devin Miller, 20, of Wichita, is also under arrest on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and aggravated interference with parental custody.

Exploited and Missing Children investigators found the girl at a home in the 2700 block of North Amidon. Police say that Devin Miller was also located on Amidon and arrested. Ellery was arrested in the 2300 block of North Sommerset.

Police partnered with several other agencies to help find Victoria including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigations, South Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, and the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, and National Child Protection Task Force.

The case is still under investigation and there may be further arrests. Police did not release the condition of the girl.