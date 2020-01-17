Icy winter mix transitioning to heavy rain threat as temperatures warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Freezing rain Friday afternoon and evening left behind a glaze of ice, but temperatures are climbing above freezing into the overnight. That means the ice threat will go away as the evening goes on. But we could see heavy rainfall overnight and maybe hear some rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals could be 1" to 1.5". Runoff from this rain may lead to flooding in streams and low-lying areas, especially since we just had 4" to 7" of rain last weekend.

We wake up Saturday to temperatures in the 40°s, but a cold front will be moving through, sweeping away the last of the rain and sending temperatures dropping quickly. Near 30° at Midday and the low 20°s by evening. We'll see the coldest temps we've seen since November on Sunday and Monday.

The FOX 2 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the latest data on-air and online.

If you must drive in this winter storm today, USE EXTRA CAUTION--especially this morning on bridges and overpasses. Take it slow, brake & steer gently, buckle up and put the phone down. Check current conditions at https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr or on the free MoDOT Map mobile app. pic.twitter.com/CDA0hBYqZw — MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 17, 2020