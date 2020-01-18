× Billikens Blow 13 Point Lead, Lose in OT to 13th Ranked Dayton

After building a 53-40 lead, the Saint Louis Billikens fell to 13th ranked Dayton 78-76 in overtime on Friday night at a sold out Chaifetz Arena. Javonte Perkins came off the SLU (14-4) bench to lead them in scoring with 25 points. Hasahn French (16) and Jordan Goodwin (15) also scored in double figures for the Billikens. Goodwin’s basket at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime tied 69-69.

Dayton (16-2), got 21 points from Jalen Crutcher, including the winning three point shot with :00.1 to play in overtime. Obi Toppin scored 20 points for the Flyers, many in the second half comeback.

Billikens coach Travis Ford after the game said Dayton's three point shots and the Billikens missed free throws were big parts in this loss.

Billikens players Hasahn French and Javonte Perkins said they gave it everything they had and praised Dayton for the last second shot to win the game.