ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It is the official prelude to baseball pre-season. The Cardinals Care Winter Warm Up is underway starting today in downtown St. Louis and continues through Monday. It's a chance for fans to see some of their players/heroes up-close and personal.

2019 marks the 23rd annual year, which raises money for Cardinals Care, the team's charity. It takes place at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, and includes appearances by current and former players, coaches, and staff.