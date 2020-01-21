19-year-old sought help from apartment complex before being shot in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A desperate knock and plea for help goes unanswered and now a 19-year-old woman is barely alive after being shot multiple times in north St. Louis.

The victim ran to an apartment and was banging on the window.

Residents say security wouldn't let her inside. When she ran back to her car, residents say three men started shooting.

Some north St. Louis residents say they're on edge after three men opened fire on a 19-year-old woman, shooting her in the head as she sat in her vehicle behind their apartment building in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Monday night around 11 p.m.

“They followed her all the way over here. She was knocking on the window back door but the guards they would not let her in. They should have; she would have been (let in),” said Norris Cotton.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

St. Louis police say there have been 11 murders this month. Community leaders said victims are becoming younger and younger and women are now targets.

“This culture of violence is now more and more dangerous dimensions. We have underestimated the mentality and have fallen short as it relates to addressing it head-on and that's why St. Louis finds itself in a deep and dark place,” said James Clark, vice president of community outreach for Better Family Life.

Residents in this neighborhood are concerned about the violence and say they will take extra safety precautions. The next six to eight months will determine where we are in the next five to seven years. We have to give it the immediate attention that it depends right now,” said Clark.

Fox 2 reached out to the apartment for a response regarding the shooting but we have yet to hear back.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).