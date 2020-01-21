January is National Blood Donor Month. The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type-O blood and an urgent need for all blood types to give blood or platelets.
Blood transfusion is the fourth most common in-patient hospital procedure in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only 3 out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood.
Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of all blood types, and less than that of both O-negative and O-positive blood types. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation, where available.
Today, Fox 2 held a Call Center where volunteers accepted phone calls from viewers to donate blood. Call 1-800-Red-Cros to set up an appointment to donate today or visit redcross.org