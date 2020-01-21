HopCat celebrates 12 year anniversary with free Cosmik Fries

ST. LOUIS – HopCat is celebrating 12 years and they are offering free Cosmik fries to make it a birthday party on January 25.

The restaurant chain will give out free fries for all guests between 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There will also be an annual fry eating contest that day at 3:00 p.m., and a selection of rare craft beer available.

If you want to participate in the fries eating contest, you need to be at least 18 years old.

HopCat also announced that they will be launching new menu items starting on January 27.

Prizes Include:

First Place: $500 and bragging rights

Second Place: $100 and a great story

Third Place: $25 and a full belly