Interview with ‘Prodigal Son’ actress Bellamy Young

ST. LOUIS – “Prodigal Son” is a television crime drama airing Monday nights on Fox 2 about a gifted criminal psychologist who solves tough cases. He deals with a manipulative mother and his serial killer father. Actress Bellamy Young joins Fox 2 live via satellite to talk about the show.
