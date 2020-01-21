Madison County cracking down on underage vaping with new restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Madison County, Illinois is cracking down on vaping with a new law.

The county health department was instrumental in getting the new law passed by the county board.

The ordinance bans possession or use of vaping devices by anyone under the age of 21. The first offense would result in a $200 fine. For a second offense, the fine goes to $400. However, the fine could be waived by a judge if the violator goes to a treatment program.

The aim of the new law is to deter young people from vaping and getting treatment for those who already are using vaping devices. Health officials said the idea for a new crackdown on vaping came from high school students in Madison County.

"This was a need identified primarily to begin with by teens about their peers and concerns that they had,” said Amy Yeager, director of community health for the Madison County Health Department.

The new county ordinance is in line with state laws. Five deaths in Illinois have been linked to vaping, according to health officials, and more than 180 people have lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping devices.