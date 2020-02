Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Greek tragedy “Medea” is reborn as “Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles” at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Shrouded in mysticism, this tale of love, loss, and transformation is a fresh retelling of the fable through the experiences of a young immigrant family living in modern-day Los Angeles

Actors Cheryl Umaña and Peter Mendoza visit Fox 2 News to discuss the play, which runs now through February.