Monsanto ‘Roundup’ weed killer trial begins in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A key trial concerning the controversial weed killer Roundup is getting underway in the St. Louis Tuesday, January 21.

The trial will be the first to consolidate claims from different people into one court case.

A total of four plaintiffs claimed exposure to the company’s "Roundup" which is the trade name for glyphosate-based herbicides, caused them each to develop types of cancer.

Courts in California have ruled against Monsanto in similar lawsuits, while other trials have been postponed as Bayer tries to reach settlement deals.

St. Louis is the former hometown for Monsanto before the company was acquired by Bayer in June 2018.

Bayer has denied Roundup causes cancer.