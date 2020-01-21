New urgent care coming to Central West End catering to veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – In just a few months, veterans in the St. Louis region can take advantage of their own urgent care facility.

Veterans Advantage Urgent Care is designed to get vets in and out, according to owner and director Nicole Jenkins.

“We can handle acute problems. If a vet needs drainage of a knee; if a vet has PTSD,” she said. “If they need an EKG, have heart problems; we do CT scans, ultrasounds.”

Veterans often depend on the VA’s emergency rooms as their primary source of care. However, VA hospitals can be overcrowded. This urgent care in the Central West End will provide vets an alternative choice for care. And there won’t be any out-of-pocket expenses because it’s paid for by the VA.

“I’m not taking insurance. We use the Veterans Choice Program…a program for vets where they can go to any outside provider of their choice,” Jenkins said.

The Veterans Community Care Program started with President Obama and has continued under President Trump. It’s federally-funded and veterans can utilize it for urgent care services.

“We are going to be working with the (VA hospitals in the area) and we can triage patients, our doctors can call the VA and say, ‘We have a patient that needs to be admitted into the psych ward,’” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said Veterans Advantage Urgent Care will offer many of the same medical and mental health services like the VA’s emergency room.

The urgent care facility is expected to open in the spring.