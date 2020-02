Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CITY, Mo. - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Macklind Avenue at Tholozan in south St. Louis City.

Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner is at the scene where there is a large police presence and both streets are blocked off in each direction. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No additional details have been released.