Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at 6:45 p.m. on the parking lot of Borgetti’s Bar and Grill on Old 141 and Fiedler Road.

FOX 2/NEWS 11 was told that a van in that parking lot was shot at least three times, injuring the driver. She’s expected to survive her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it believes this was a targeted shooting, although the victim may not have been the intended target.

Authorities are now looking for two to three people who fled the scene driving in an unknown direction.

No one inside the bar was injured.