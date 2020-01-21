× Texas A&M tops Missouri 66-64 despite record free throws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ For a struggling Missouri men’s basketball team, even an NCAA record-breaking night wasn’t enough for a win. After sinking 31 free throws in its weekend loss to Alabama, the Tigers (9-9, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) continued their streak with 23 foul shots in a row against Texas A&M. The 54 consecutive free throws broke the NCAA record of 50 set by Wake Forest in 2005. But it wasn’t enough, Josh Nebo and his 14 points overpowered a sloppy Missouri team to a 66-64 Aggies win.