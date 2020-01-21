Texas A&M tops Missouri 66-64 despite record free throws

Posted 11:30 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 11:28PM, January 21, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ For a struggling Missouri men’s basketball team, even an NCAA record-breaking night wasn’t enough for a win. After sinking 31 free throws in its weekend loss to Alabama, the Tigers (9-9, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) continued their streak with 23 foul shots in a row against Texas A&M. The 54 consecutive free throws broke the NCAA record of 50 set by Wake Forest in 2005. But it wasn’t enough, Josh Nebo and his 14 points overpowered a sloppy Missouri team to a 66-64 Aggies win.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.