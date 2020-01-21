Vehicle crashes into Jennings business ; driver flees scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo - Authorities hope to find the driver who fled the scene after crashing a vehicle into a north St. Louis County business.

Early Tuesday morning a driver crashed into the Jay's Wireless on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Jennings Station Road.

When police arrived at the scene just after 2:30 a.m. they found a large amount of damage to the front of the building and no one inside of the vehicle.

It is unclear if anything was taken from the business.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Those with information on the driver should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000.