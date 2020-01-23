All-Star Weekend to feature flavors from St. Louis and other NHL cities

Photo Gallery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — All-Star events at the Enterprise Center will feature a flavor from St. Louis and cities across the National Hockey League. Food and beverage specials from the St. Louis Blues and hospitality partner Levy will be available around the Enterprise Center concourse on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25.
“3 Stars Menu” brings league favorite flavors to Enterprise Center concourse:
- St. Louis “Big as Your Head” Toasted Ravioli: Jumbo toasted ravioli filled with beef, ricotta, and mozzarella, dusted with parmesan. Available near Portal 15.
- St. Louis Mama’s Meatball Sub: Mama’s Italian meatballs, provolone, parmigiana, marinara on fresh bread from The Hill. Available near Portal 52.
- STL-Chi-town “Game Misconduct” Hot Italian Beef: Shaved beef brisket, Budweiser BBQ au jus, Budweiser bratwurst, fried or grilled onions, giardiniera, fresh-baked 13-inch hoagie bun, pub chips. Available at Anheuser-Busch Biergarten pop-up.
- Arizona Impossible Taco: Green chile, Impossible taco meat, fry bread, Cheddar, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled red onion. Available at Jack Daniel’s Barrel House pop-up.
- Dallas Banh Mi: Smoked brisket, pickled vegetables, avocado chimichurri, roasted jalapeño cream cheese, bolillo bread. Available at Anheuser-Busch Biergarten pop-up.
- Los Angeles Bulgolgi Cheesesteak: Philly-style beef, Korean chili aioli, Korean BBQ sauce, white American cheese, peppers, and onions. Available near Portal 16.
- Minnesota Bacon Apple Kraut Brat: Gourmet bratwurst, butter-griddled wild rice bun, horseradish mustard, apple bacon kraut. Available near Portal 24.
- Montreal Poutine Deluxe: Red wine-braised beef, red wine sauce, cheese curds, mustard caviar, fresh parsley. Available near Portal 2.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken breast, hot butter dip, pickle chips, Kaiser roll. Available near Portal 41.