CBC Guard Caleb Love named a McDonald’s All-American
ST. LOUIS, MO- CBC Guard Caleb Love has been performing on a national stage for most of his senior season, with games in showcase tournaments around the country. He’ll finish his high school career in one of the top all-star competitions in all of high school basketball, with Thursday’s announcement that he’s been named a McDonald’s All-American.
Love, who is averaging 27 points per game, is one of four University of North Carolina recruits named to the team.
He’s the first St. Louis area recruit named to the McDonald’s squad since Jayson Tatum in 2016. The game will be held Wednesday April 1 in Houston and will be nationally televised on ESPN2 at 6pm CST.