KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he thought was acting suspiciously outside his home. The shooting happened Thursday morning in south Kansas City. Police officers in the area heard gunshots and when they went to the scene, the homeowner said he heard activity outside the house. Police say when he investigated, he fatally shot a person. The homeowner is cooperating with investigators. No further information was immediately released.
Kansas City homeowner fatally shoots suspicious person
