MoDOT reminds travelers use caution in morning commute after overnight winter weather

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to drive cautiously during Thursday morning commute.

MoDOT says they will be fully staffed into this evening and Friday as the wintery mix continues to move into the area. According to Bob Becker with MoDOT, temperatures hovered around freezing and the treatment worked well.

Crews will continue to lay down salt and make sure that anything that washing away from rain is covered when that second round hits around the evening rush.