MoDOT: Road crews out in full force as snow falls tonight

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is working to make sure the roads are safe through the night.

Bob Becker, MoDOT district maintenance engineer, said the roads and highways in the St. Louis area right now are wet and becoming slushy in spots, with the current snow expected to last until late Thursday evening.

It’s a temperature game at the moment. The temperatures have been in the mid-30s, and the pavement temperature is a little warmer, which gives the road treatment a better chance at keeping the roads and highways from freezing.

"Fortunately, around midnight, it looks like everything might slow down, which will give us an advantage for our night crews a chance to get around and plow everything and treat everything and with the emphasis on tomorrow morning's rush hour,” Becker said. “So, we should be able to get the roads cleaned up tomorrow before rush hour. With these temperatures, the salt works well around freezing. We can manage that better at those temperatures, so we will be out working.”

Becker said MoDOT trucks will switch to plowing if an inch or more of snow accumulates on the pavement but for the time being, the salt seems to be working.