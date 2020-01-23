× NHL All-Star Media Day Coverage, Thursday, January 23, 2020

Thursday, January 23, 2020 was media day at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

During his 6 PM sports cast, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne focused on former Blue T.J. Oshie returning to St. Louis to play in his first All-Star game. Both of former Blue Keith Tkachuk's sons, Matthew and Brady will be playing in the game. Brady was a late addition to the game, due to an injury to Auston Matthews. He told us he was in the Bahamas on vacation, but gladly came home to play in this game. Blues owner Tom Stillman said hosting the All-Star game the year after they won the Stanley Cup is very special.

During his 9PM sports cast, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne had interviews with NHL Commission Gary Bettman and Blues All-Stars Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly. lso featured were highlights of the NHL Alumni All-Star game played tonight, featuring many Blues alumni players.

You will also hear from Blues head coach Craig Berube and All-Star goalie Jordan Binnington.