Stanley Cup to be displayed at Missouri Capitol

Posted 6:25 pm, January 23, 2020, by

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 02: Members of the St. Louis Blues watch the Stanley Cup Champions banner being raised prior to playing against the Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center on October 2, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)***Local Caption***

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Stanley Cup is coming to the Missouri State Capitol.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Thursday that the NHL’s championship trophy will be on display for public viewing and photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday on the First Floor Rotunda.

The St. Louis Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup in June, defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games in the finals. The win prompted a massive celebration in St. Louis, including a downtown parade and rally that drew several hundred thousand fans.

St. Louis is hosting the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.