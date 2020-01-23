St. Louis based program trains by-standers to intervene in tense parent-child interactions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Imagine you are in a public place when you witness a tense moment between a child and caregiver. Do you get involved or turn a blind eye?

Nancy Weaver, Ph.D., professor of Behavioral Science in SLU`s College for Public Health and Social Justice joined Fox 2 to discuss Support Over Silence For Kids a new program that prepares community members, hospital personnel, and other professionals to confidently defuse challenging moments between caregivers and their children in public.

