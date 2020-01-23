St. Louis based program trains by-standers to intervene in tense parent-child interactions

Posted 7:25 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 08:28AM, January 23, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Imagine you are in a public place when you witness a tense moment between a child and caregiver. Do you get involved or turn a blind eye?

Nancy Weaver, Ph.D., professor of Behavioral Science in SLU`s College for Public Health and Social Justice joined Fox 2 to discuss Support Over Silence For Kids a new program that prepares community members, hospital personnel, and other professionals to confidently defuse challenging moments between caregivers and their children in public.

For more information click here:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.