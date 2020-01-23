Tim’s Travels: Gear up for the 2020 St. Louis Auto Show

ST. LOUIS - Start your engines and gear up for the future at the 2020 St. Louis Auto Show at The Dome at America`s Center.  The show will feature more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof and; not to mention motorcycles now.

Tim Ezell was live at the largest automobile event where he previews the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles.

For more information visit: SaintLouisAutoShow.com

St. Louis Auto Show
January 23  through January 26
America`s Center & The Dome
General Admission
Adults - $12.00
Children 12 and under - FREE

