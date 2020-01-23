Tim’s Travels: Gear up for the 2020 St. Louis Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Start your engines and gear up for the future at the 2020 St. Louis Auto Show at The Dome at America`s Center. The show will feature more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof and; not to mention motorcycles now.

Tim Ezell was live at the largest automobile event where he previews the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles.

For more information visit: SaintLouisAutoShow.com

St. Louis Auto Show

January 23 through January 26

America`s Center & The Dome

General Admission

Adults - $12.00

Children 12 and under - FREE