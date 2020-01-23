ST. LOUIS - Expect recurring slick spots through the morning rush hour Thursday. Fox 2's reporter Derrion reports the roads may look just wet but may be deceiving.
Watch out for slick spots on roads; black ice possible
-
Snow impacts travel this morning, with flooding from heavy rain still a possibility
-
Snow and rain in the forecast for St. Louis through Friday
-
Winter Storm weakens, but refreezing on roads remains a concern
-
Icy roads could create problems during Tuesday morning’s commute
-
Cold following heavy St. Louis rain may lead to slick pavement
-
-
First snow, near-record cold are on the way for the St. Louis area
-
Expect slick roads for Tuesday morning commute, drivers urged to use caution
-
Road crews still clearing streets, as temperatures start slow rise to 60s later this week
-
Snow falls, slick travel for Monday morning
-
Outlying areas keeping an eye on road conditions
-
-
Truck drivers rely on skills and preparation for winter weather
-
Freezing rain leads to slippery sidewalks and injuries
-
Snow and freezing rain will hit much of the country this week