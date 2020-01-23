× Woman shares how apple cider vinegar helped her lose weight

(Loving Living Local) – Chanell Sykes has come up with an apple cider vinegar recipe that she says helped her shed pounds without the bitter taste.

She said she came up with her recipe by accident.

“I hate the taste of apple cider vinegar. I don’t like the smell,” she said, “So I was like, ‘Let me just try to mix some stuff up with some of my favorite things.’”

She said she liked it after the first try.

“OK, I can do this,” she said after tasting it. Sykes said she even let her 11-year-old try it, and she liked it as well.

The mother of four said she’s in the Air Force, and her weight-loss journey began after she went in for a physical fitness test.

“It was not good,” she said of the test.

She decided to make some changes. She said she made her apple cider drink and it cut her hunger. She also fasted and worked out.

“I just got tired of being the same size, not fitting my clothes, not being able to keep up with my kids,” she said.

Sykes said that in the span of about a month, she lost 30 pounds.

“I was like, ‘how?’ and then I realized it was the drink,” she said.

Sykes said she has passed the recipe on to some of her friends and they’ve shared it as well.

“I’ve given the drink to two or three of my friends and it turned into thousands of people,” she said.

Coco’s Little Waist Drink: