ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dogs and cats get all the love. But what about barnyard animals? The Humane Society of Missouri joins us with information on how you can adopt a rescued bird and why a farm bird may be the perfect pet for you.

Since January is rescued bird month you can get $5 off at the Long Meadow Rescue Ranch when you adopt a feathered friend. For more information visit: http://longmeadowrescueranch.org/