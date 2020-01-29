10-year-old accidentally shoots self with stolen gun found outside home

Posted 5:12 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 05:08PM, January 29, 2020

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says they found a 10-year-old suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.  The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble, located in the Carr Square neighborhood.

The child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.  He was taken to a hospital by EMS to be treated for the injury and was listed in stable condition.

The child found the gun outside and brought it into his home.  That is where he accidentally shot himself in the leg.  Police traced the stolen weapon to Springfield, Missouri.

 

 

 

Google Map for coordinates 38.641255 by -90.215848.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.