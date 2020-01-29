Bank robbery suspect captured after foot pursuit

Posted 7:14 pm, January 29, 2020, by

O’FALLON, IL – Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, units from the O’Fallon Illinois Police Department were summoned to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank located at 400 South Lincoln Avenue in O’Fallon Illinois.  A detailed description lead officers to the lone suspect spotted in the area.

The suspect had fled the bank on foot, and after a brief foot pursuit officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident in the 400 block of East 4th Street.

Investigators will present their case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges after an investigation is completed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.