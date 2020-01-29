Cycle Showcase STL welcomes motorcycling enthusiasts from across the world

ST. LOUIS - The sixth annual Cycle Showcase STL is a two-day event celebrating the art and history of motorcycling from all over the world, with rare and custom bikes on display. Everyone from racers and long-distance touring riders to historical restoration buffs, and hand-built motorcycle designers will be on-hand.

Randall Noldge, curator of the showcase, visits Fox 2 to discuss the event.

Cycle Showcase STL
February 1-2
The Pageant, 6161 Delmar
$10 at the door; free for kids ages 15 and under
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
www.cycleshowcasestl.com

