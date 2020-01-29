Major Case Squad investigating after 19-year-old killed in Cahokia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a Cahokia teenager was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 300 Block of Range Lane around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 19- year-old Dexter Byrd lying in the front yard of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident please contact the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4208 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).